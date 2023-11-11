Ukraine's Energy Minister Comments On Option To Attack Russia's Energy Sector As Mirror Move

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It would only be fair to attack Russia's oil and gas sector if Russia targets Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure this winter.

That's according to the minister's interview

with Politico , seen by Ukrinform.

When asked if Zelensky's“response” could include Ukraine targeting Russia's vast oil and gas operations - by far the biggest driver of its economy - Galushchenko replied,“It would only be fair.”

“When answering [Russia's attack], we would answer by taking the same approach, attacking their energy infrastructure,” Galushchenko said.

At the same time, the minister stressed he was not a member of the Ukraine military and did not discuss the possible targeting of Russian energy operations with U.S. government officials. He is a member of the Ukraine national security and defense council.

Galushchenko downplayed the idea that attacking Russia's ability to produce or ship its oil and gas would cause a price hike, saying other producers could make up the supply.

As Politico notes, Europe has already significantly cut its reliance on Russian oil and natural gas, largely thanks to imports of U.S liquefied natural gas. But Russia still sells large volumes of its fossil fuels to China and India, helping to keep a lid on global oil prices.

Galushchenko's comments came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month Ukraine, which has launched multiple attacks against Russian targets, would“respond” if Russia stepped up attacks on his country's power grid this winter.