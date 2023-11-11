President: Crucial To Remember Who Fought For Ukraine, And How

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian invaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the importance of remembering who fought for Ukraine, and how they saved the lives of people and their country.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address to the nation on Saturday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today marks the anniversary of the liberation of the city, and I am grateful to everyone who remembers how the people of Kherson resisted the occupiers, awaited the return of the Ukrainian flag, and welcomed our soldiers. I thank everyone who today honored the memory of those who gave their lives for Kherson and for our entire state to be free. It is crucial to remember who and how fought for Ukraine, who and how saved lives and our country. I thank all journalists who remind us of this, and every person who preserves the memory of the liberation of Kherson and the bravery of its residents," said the president.

As the head of state noted, the day before he signed a decree on awarding soldiers, civilians, and representatives of local authorities who distinguished themselves in defending Kherson region.

"Those who fought for the state. Those who assisted in resistance. Those who saved and continue to save lives. And those who are as courageous as the world now knows the courage of Ukrainians. Alongside our soldiers, the decree also honors local government officials. These are people who did not abandon their communities, helped defend against occupiers, assisted in resistance. They treated and continue to treat, organized assistance for those who could not take care of themselves, saved children from deportation, and rescued people from Russian terror. They are saving lives even now, under constant bombings and in the face of ongoing attacks," Zelensky said.

He thanked citizens for their bravery and dedication to their work and to Ukraine, to all those who remain and keep working in communities along the front line.

As reported, on November 11, 2022, Kherson was liberated from Russian invaders.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office