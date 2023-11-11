GUR: 145 Ukrainians Evacuated From Gaza Strip Arrive At Chisinau Airport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) 145 citizens of Ukraine evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrived at Chisinau airport.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"155 people who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip as part of the mission of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, arrived at Chisinau airport on a flight from Egypt. 145 citizens of Ukraine, nine citizens of Moldova and a Palestinian were rescued from the conflict zone. Next, the Ukrainians await their road home," the agency said.































145 Ukrainians evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrived at the Chisinau Airport / Photo: GUR

As noted by Ukraine's defense intelligence, it was possible to evacuate many families with children.

Also among the evacuees is a Ukrainian woman suffering from cancer. After arriving in the capital of Moldova, she was immediately transported by ambulance to one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine where she was met by a team of Ukrainian doctors and taken to an Odesa hospital.

The operation to rescue Ukrainian citizens in the Middle East is still underway.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 214 Ukrainian citizens had already been evacuated from the Gaza Strip as of November 11.

According to the head of state, the number of those who were rescued changes almost by hour.