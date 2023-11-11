Jamala's Qırım LP Makes It To Grammy Longlist

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Jamala, a Crimean Tatar singer from Ukraine, entered the Grammy longlist in the Best Global Music Album category with her Qırım LP.

This was reported by the Ukrainian President's Representation for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Ukrinform learned.

"Ukrainian singer, Crimean Tatar Jamala, made it to the Grammy longlist in the Best Global Music Album category with her album Qırım," the report reads.

As noted, Qırım is impressive due to both Jamala's musical skill and the deep connection with the culture and history of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people. The singer took on the task of reviving and preserving the traditions of Crimean Tatar music, making it available to audiences worldwide.

The representation says it is very important that international audiences are becoming aware of the cultural and historical heritage of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, especially in such a difficult time for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian singer Jamala presented her new album Qirim, which included ancient songs of the Crimean Tatar people.