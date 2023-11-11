Russians Trying To Accuse Ukraine Of Subversion Efforts, Running False Flag Operations - Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians deliberately mine and destroy critical infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied territories to accuse Ukraine's Armed Forces of aggression and pit the local population against them.

That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, head of Operational Command South's press center, Ukrinform reports.

"All these things – the mining and explosions that follow – are done for deep provocations and setting the local population against our defense forces. They try to portray this as if our units are targeting critical objects and leaving the local population in temporarily occupied territories without the benefits of civilization. People should always focus on official reports," Humeniuk said, warning of such disinformation spins.

According to her, in Kherson region, the enemy has been mining critical infrastructure facilities, as they were doing a year ago when they were withdrawing from the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region.

"Since this is the something our intelligence has established the enemy's been doing, we urge citizens not to hastily believe such Russian spins," she said.

As reported, Humeniuk recently noted that on the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, Russian troops may intensify shelling of the city, therefore no large-scale events or celebrations have been scheduled.