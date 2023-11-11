Foreign Ministry Condemns Iranian Ambassador's Provocative And Groundless Opinions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has made a statement on Iranian
Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Subhani's biased views about
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
We strongly condemn the provocative and groundless opinions
expressed by Mehdi Subhani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic
of Iran to the Republic of Armenia, during his interview with the
Armenian "Civil Net" platform.
According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of the press
service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, press
secretary Aykhan Hajizadeh on the biased opinions expressed by
Mehdi Subhani, the ambassador of Iran to Armenia.
According to him, these views, which undermine relations between
Azerbaijan and Iran based on mutual respect for each other's
territorial integrity and sovereignty, are also in conflict with
the views expressed by the President of Iran during the meeting
between the presidents of the two countries on November 9, 2023, in
Tashkent. Thus, during the mentioned meeting, the President of the
Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, happily noted that
Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity after many years
and that Garabagh has returned to Azerbaijan.
The spokesperson emphasized that we consider the Iranian
President's words as provocation, as well as the Iranian
ambassador's views against our territorial integrity and
sovereignty against the background of positive dynamics in the
development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in
recent times.
We expect Iran to prevent such steps that are not in line with
the spirit of our relations, as well as to take appropriate steps
regarding the views expressed by the ambassador.
MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107411911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.