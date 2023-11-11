Qatar PM, US Secretary Of State Discuss Deteriorating Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed Saturday the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During a telephone call initiated by Blinken, the Qatari premier stressed the necessity of concerted international and regional diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and open permanently the Rafah border crossing to ensure the flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip population, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdulrahman affirmed the continuation of Qatar's mediation efforts on the release of captives.

He, however, warned that the continuous Israeli occupation bombardment of the Gaza Strip aggravates the humanitarian disaster and hinders the efforts to release hostages. (end)

