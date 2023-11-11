Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH - Indescribable crimes are being committed against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza while we are convening at the moment, said Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressing the extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh. RIYADH - Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar

