Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH - Indescribable crimes are being committed against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza while we are convening at the moment, said Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressing the extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh.
RIYADH - Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar
Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.
RIYADH - The leaders of Arab and Islamic states called on the Security Council to take a decisive and binding decision to stop the Israeli occupation aggression on Palestinians that violates international humanitarian law and international legitimacy's resolutions.
NEW YORK - Senior UN officials said that there could be no justification for any "acts of war" in or around any healthcare facilities, amidst reports that Gaza's largest hospital has come under attack by Israeli forces.
BRUSSELS - Over 20,000 pro-Palestinian protesters condemning the brutal Israeli atrocities in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire took part in a march in the Belgian capital.
BRUSSELS - The Norwegian Refugee Council denounced the continued Israeli aggression in the Gaza strip and called for an immediate ceasefire. (end) ibi
