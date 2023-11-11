Terrorists Escape Forces Dragnet In South Kashmir

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF had launched a Cordon and Search Operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area today.

He said as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering a gunfight.

He added that after the initial exchange of fire, no contact was established with the hiding terrorists.

The official said that cordon layers were tightened after the initial exchange of fire, however, the terrorists managed to give a slip to forces and operation was called off.

