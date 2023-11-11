Sports Minister Attacks Sagala Ratnayake

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has attacked Presidential Advisor Sagala Ratnayake, going to the extent of even raising fears of an attempt by the Presidential Secretariat to poison him.

Speaking to reporters, Roshan Ranasinghe said that he has faith in President Ranil Wickremesinghe but not the Presidential Secretariat.

He said that Sagala Ratnayake was backing the Sri Lanka Cricket Board despite allegations of corruption and malpractices.

Ranasinghe said that he should be praised for taking action against the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

However, he said that Sagala Ratnayake was backing the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

The Sports Minister said that he will not even drink a glass of water at the Presidential Secretariat as they might poison the water.

Ranasinghe recently sacked the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and appointed an interim committee headed by former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

However, a court order was issued against the interim committee allowing the Sri Lanka Cricket Board to continue to operate. (Colombo Gazette)