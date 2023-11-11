Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Admits To Having Drinks With Mps

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The President of the Sri Lanka Cricket board, Shammi Silva, admitted that he has had drinks with a number of Parliamentarians.

Silva did not name the MPs he had drinks with but said that he has never had drinks with National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The President of the Sri Lanka Cricket board was responding to allegations that he was funding the NPP.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket board is preparing a major counteroffensive against Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe.

Silva told reporters, Saturday, that decisive action by the Sri Lanka Cricket board against the Sports Minister will be seen in four days.

He lashed out at the Sports Minister saying he is not suitable to hold the post.

Silva also denied allegations that the ban on Sri Lanka Cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) was influenced by him.

Sri Lanka Cricket board Chairman Shammi Silva said that people like Dayasiri Jayasekera, Harin Fernando and Namal Rajapaksa know more about sports than Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe. (Colombo Gazette)