The Norwegian Refugee Council Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (KUNA) - The Norwegian Refugee Council Saturday denounced the continued Israeli aggression in the Gaza strip and called for an immediate ceasefire.

"We are horrified by reports of relentless attacks on Gaza's hospitals. Patients, including babies, and civilians seeking relief are trapped under attack. It is an affront to wage war around and on hospitals," said Angelita Caredda, the Council's Middle East Regional Director, in a statement.

The statement noted that "medical facilities and personnel exclusively engaged in the treatment of the sick and wounded have special protection under international humanitarian law that must be respected in all circumstances. Failure to do so amounts to a grave breach of international humanitarian law."

"An urgent ceasefire is needed to avoid further loss of innocent lives. All parties must abide by the laws of war to spare all civilians, including the critically ill and injured and those who tend to them" it added. (end)

