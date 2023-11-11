Turkish Forces Catch Nearly 100 Irregular Migrants, Save 60 Pushed Back By Greece

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ninety-nine irregular migrants were caught by Turkish security
forces while 60 were saved after being pushed back Friday by Greek
forces, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
The irregular immigrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters
by Greek forces and dragged due to engine failure, were rescued off
the coast of western Mugla province's Fethiye and Datca
districts.
According to the statement from the Coast Guard Command's
website, information was received that there were irregular
immigrants on a rubber boat off the coast of Fethiye and coast
guard boats were dispatched to the region.
The teams rescued 45 irregular immigrants.
Crews were directed to the area after receiving information that
the rubber boat with irregular immigrants was drifting off the
coast of Datca due to engine failure and a request for help was
made.
Fifteen irregular immigrants were rescued and brought ashore by
the coast guard teams.
Irregular immigrants were handed to the Provincial Directorate
of Immigration Management after their procedures.
Meanwhile, Turkish security forces caught nine irregular
migrants in northwestern Kirklareli province and 38 off the coast
of western Canakkale province.
In eastern Erzincan province, two migrants were nabbed while 42
off the coast of western Balikesir province's Ayvalik district were
also caught.
In northeastern Ardahan province, two people accused of
smuggling irregular migrants were arrested while eight more
irregular migrants were caught.
