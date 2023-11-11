Cuba Is Interested In Belarusian Full-Cycle Agricultural Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visited the
Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky agricultural company as part of his
official visit to Belarus, Azernews reports,
citing BelTA.
"I was looking forward to visiting this particular enterprise.
Agricultural products and the agricultural industry in general are
one of the main priorities of the current government of Cuba.
During the visit, we handed over to the Belarusian side a list of
products that we need and that we would like to import. But we did
not limit ourselves to this and outlined several projects that will
allow us, together with the Belarusian side, to produce some goods
on our territory," Manuel Marrero Cruz told reporters.
The prime minister also noted that Cuba seeks to implement a
joint project with Belarus to manufacture meat and dairy products.
"We had very good impressions of visiting this agricultural
company. This is a full-cycle production. The company raises
poultry, processes meat and sells finished products. This is what
we are striving for - to establish joint production of this
nature," he stressed.
Manuel Marrero Cruz added that Belarus and Cuba are at a good
stage to establish joint production of this nature. "In addition, I
believe that joint agricultural projects with Belarus will be among
the first to be implemented. In this regard, I would like to thank
the agriculture and food minister and the director general of the
Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky for all the information provided and the
opportunity to exchange views. I think that we can jointly
establish such production," the Cuban prime minister concluded.
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived in Belarus on
an official visit on 9 November. During a meeting with Belarusian
President Aleksandr Lukashenko an agreement was reached to step up
trade and economic cooperation to match the level of political
relations. The parties identified priority avenues of cooperation,
including agriculture and joint ventures in Cuba to manufacture
meat and dairy products.
Manuel Marrero Cruz also met with Prime Minister Roman
Golovchenko to discuss specific areas of bilateral ties, including
cooperation in pharmaceuticals.
On 11 November, the prime minister of Cuba toured Minsk Tractor
Plant, got familiar with the tractor line-up and the history of the
plant. The parties outlined a number of promising areas for the
development of cooperation.
Another item in the program of Manuel Marrero Cruz's visit was a
trip to Fanipol near Minsk to see the Agrokombinat Dzerzhinsky. The
Cuban head of government examined the production process at the
company and the types of products that the company
manufactures.
