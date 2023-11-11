UN Adopts Belarus-Sponsored Resolution On Combating Trafficking In Persons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 10 November, the Third Committee of the 78th session of the
UN General Assembly adopted by consensus the traditional Belarusian
resolution " Improving the coordination of efforts against
trafficking in persons”, Azernews reports, citing
BelTA.
The resolution, which has been adopted by the UN General
Assembly since 2006, is a practical contribution to the development
of the initiative put forward by Belarusian President Aleksandr
Lukashenko at the UN summit in 2005 to build a global partnership
to combat trafficking in human beings.
The document has a significant number of co-sponsors (more than
40 states) representing all regions of the world, which testifies
to the relevance of the Belarusian initiative and the high level of
confidence given to Belarus in consolidating international efforts
to combat trafficking in human beings.
The resolution ensures that the UN continues to give consistent
priority attention to the issue of combating trafficking in human
beings and is a one-of-a-kind umbrella, universal document on this
topic.
The document brings together all the individual thematic
initiatives in the field of combating trafficking in human beings
promoted by states in the UN. In practice, the resolution
demonstrates the ability of the international community to overcome
the fragmentation that previously existed in the UN and serves as
an additional platform for further strengthening international
partnership on such an important issue.
The resolution reflects the integral contribution of universal
and regional organizations and mechanisms to combat trafficking in
persons, including within the framework of the Inter-Agency
Coordination Group against Trafficking in Persons, a number of UN
entities (the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice,
the Office on Drugs and Crime), the OSCE and others.
The resolution focuses on a number of recent global challenges
that the international community continues to face in the fight
against human trafficking. In particular, attention is drawn to
trends in the use of information and communication technologies for
trafficking in persons. There has been an increase in the number of
migrants among victims of human trafficking. It also calls on the
international community to step up measures to assist victims of
trafficking.
MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107411793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.