Photo Exhibition Of Georgia's Travel Destinations Showcased At Toronto International Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Toronto Pearson International Airport, the largest and busiest
airport in Canada, has been showcasing a photo exhibition of
Georgia's travel destinations until December 31, with the
cooperation of the Georgian National Tourism Administration and the
country's Embassy in Canada, the GNTA said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Pictures of various tourist attractions taken by Canadian
photographers, father and son Randy and Spencer VanDerStarren, who
travelled to Georgia last year as part of the GNTA's press tour,
are demonstrated at the exhibition.
Passengers of the Toronto Airport will see pictures of the
village of Ushguli in northern Georgia's mountainous Svaneti
region, the mountain resort of Gudauri, as well as the capital city
of Tbilisi and other travel destinations of Georgia.
