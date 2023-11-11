Naples Gives Assange Honorary Citizenship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The city of Naples on Friday gave honorary citizenship to
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, currently held in London's
Belmarsh Prison amid US efforts to extradite him under the
espionage act for publishing classified information on Iraq and
Afghanistan and diplomatic cables in 2010 and 2011, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Australian Assange, 52, was awarded the citizenship The
parchment, together with the city's medal, as Naples Mayor Gaetano
Manfredi presented them to Stella Moris, Assange's wife, during a
solemn ceremony held in the Sala dei Baroni of the Maschio
Angioino.
"This award symbolically represents an appeal from the city of
Naples," said Manfredi, "a city that has always defended all
freedoms.
"If we want to defend and strengthen democracies, we must defend
the freedom of the press.
"We must always remember that a strong democracy is made by a
strong press".
Turning to the room, Moris said: "I thank you all and ask you to
keep fighting until Julian is free." Sixteen members of the US
Congress including MAGA Republican and fierce Trump supporter
Marjorie Taylor Greene and leftwing Democratic firebrand Alexandria
Ocasio-Cortez have written to President Joe Biden asking him to
drop the exytradition bid.
