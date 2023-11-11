Fitch Confirms Italy's BBB Rating, Outlook Stable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fitch ratings agency on Friday night confirmed Italy's credit
rating at an unchanged BBB, with a stable outlook, a few weeks
after Standard & Poor's did the same, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The Italian economy is sufficiently large and diversified, Fitch
said, but Italy's debt remains high, budget policy shows signs of
easing, and yields have risen.
Fitch said Premier Giorgia Meloni's government is showing better
resilience than its predecessors, but the executive faces
"considerable political pressure to deliver on electoral
commitments".
