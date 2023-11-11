               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fitch Confirms Italy's BBB Rating, Outlook Stable


11/11/2023 3:11:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fitch ratings agency on Friday night confirmed Italy's credit rating at an unchanged BBB, with a stable outlook, a few weeks after Standard & Poor's did the same, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Italian economy is sufficiently large and diversified, Fitch said, but Italy's debt remains high, budget policy shows signs of easing, and yields have risen.

Fitch said Premier Giorgia Meloni's government is showing better resilience than its predecessors, but the executive faces "considerable political pressure to deliver on electoral commitments".

MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107411789

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search