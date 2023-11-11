Kherson Liberation Anniversary: Cinc Zaluzhnyi Thanks Soldiers, Residents

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian invaders, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi thanked soldiers and local residents for their courage and resilience.

The relevant address was posted on his official Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

According to Zaluzhnyi, "November 11 is the anniversary of the liberation of Kherson. It's the day when the Ukrainian Army liberated the city from Russian occupiers. I am grateful to our brave soldiers and local residents for their courage and resilience."

"Today, when the yellow-blue flag flies over Kherson, we continue our resolutely fight to defend our land. I believe that together, we will definitely prevail," the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

As reported, on November 11, 2022, Kherson was officially liberated from Russian invasion forces.

Given the high likelihood of intensified shelling of the city on the liberation anniversary, no large-scale events or celebrations have been scheduled.

Russian forces did launch a massive strike earlier today, targeting the central part of the city, inflicting damage on a residential neighborhood.