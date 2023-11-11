Next Ramstein Meeting To Be Held Mid-November - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will be held in mid-November.

This was stated by the deputy spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, who spoke at a press briefing, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

She recalled that the latest such meeting of the Group was held in October, adding that the next one will take place in the middle of November.

Allies and partners continue to support Ukraine with what it needs in its fight, the DoD spokesperson noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Pentagon said the U.S. would continue to allocate defense aid packages to Ukraine within the limits of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) in the near future, whereas the U.S. Department of Defense calls on Congress to approve additional funding as soon as possible.

Photo: Austrian Wings Media Crew