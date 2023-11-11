Kherson Under Russian Attack Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have rocked Kherson again. Russian forces are shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left-bank part.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions have rocked Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," the report says.

In particular, Dniprovskyi district is under attack. Citizens are urged to be careful and remain in safer places.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 11 at around 15:00, three citizens - two women and a man - received injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of Russian shelling. According to updated information, the man died in the hospital.