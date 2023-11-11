Two Civilians Killed As Russian Forces Shell Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man and a woman were killed as Russian forces shelled Toretsk, Donetsk region, on Saturday.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on November 11, 2023, the Russian army launched another powerful strike, likely using artillery, on the city of Toretsk. Enemy shells hit residential areas where apartment blocks are located alongside the private residential sector. Two people came under heavy enemy fire - a 61-year-old woman who was walking down the street and a 65-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. They sustained injuries that are incompatible with life," the report says.

The PGO added that explosions broke windows and doors of residential buildings and outbuildings, destroyed floor slabs, damaged roofs.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched as part of criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, two local residents were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office