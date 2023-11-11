Ukraine's Special Forces Destroy Two Russian EW Systems Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Avdiivka sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized two Russian electronic warfare systems - R-330 Zhitel and Borisoglebsk-2 R-934 station.

The Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The 3rd SOF's regiment operators detected and identified enemy targets during reconnaissance operations near Avdiivka.

Following additional reconnaissance, the soldiers adjusted the fire of the Defense Forces' artillery unit at the enemy targets. As a result of accurate strikes, one target was disabled and another destroyed.

"The result of this work will reinforce the capabilities of the Defense Forces in this area and the enemy will feel that," the SOF emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Buk-M3 missile system and three Russian tanks in the Bakhmut sector.