Ukraine, U.S. Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine's Concrete Steps Toward Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke over the phone to discuss concrete steps to defeat Russia.

Umerov reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"...I briefed my American counterpart on the current situation at the front and Ukraine's urgent needs. We discussed specific steps we are going to take to ensure Ukraine prevails," he said.

According to the minister, it was during his conversation with Austin that Russian ballistic missiles attacked Kyiv. Given that the incoming targets were shot down, Umerov seized the opportunity to thank his counterpart for the effective air defense systems earlier provided by the United States.

As Ukrinform reported, G7 nations agreed on the four steps to support Ukraine.