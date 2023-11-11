Azerbaijani FM Calls For De-Escalation In Gaza Strip (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On November 11,
2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, took part in the joint summit of the
League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) as part of his trip to Saudi Arabia, the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that
Azerbaijan calls for an immediate de-escalation of the situation in
the Gaza Strip.
Will be updated
