Azerbaijani FM Calls For De-Escalation In Gaza Strip (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On November 11, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, took part in the joint summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as part of his trip to Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan calls for an immediate de-escalation of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

