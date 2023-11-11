Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Polish President On National Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Polish President Andrzej Duda, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to Mr. Duda and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Polish people.

HM King Mohammed VI welcomes the friendly relations between Morocco and Poland, expressing His determination to continue working together with the Polish President to strengthen and expand fruitful cooperation in the interests of the two friendly peoples.

