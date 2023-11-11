Arab, Muslim Leaders In Unison In Gaza Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- This summit is held as we witness extraordinary and painful circumstances, said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Saturday.

Deputizing for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman chaired and inaugurated the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

In this regard, "we affirm our condemnation and rejection of the ruthless war to which our brothers in Palestine are subjected, in which thousands of unarmed civilians, children, women and the elderly were killed, and in which hospitals, places of worship and infrastructure were destroyed," he addressed the summit.

The Kingdom has exerted unremitting efforts since the beginning of the events to protect civilians in Gaza Strip, and continuously consulted and coordinated with its brothers and effective countries to stop the war, he added," reiterating demands for an immediate halt to military operations, for the provision of humanitarian corridors to aid civilians, and for enabling international humanitarian organizations to perform their role.

"We also stress the call for the release of hostages and detainees, and to spare the lives of innocent people." On his part, King Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized that the purpose of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit was to address the plight of Gaza and its people, who have endured killing, destruction, and an appalling war that must be halted immediately. He warned that, if left unresolved, the region could descend into a major conflict with innocent people from both sides paying the price, and such consequences affecting the entire world.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vehemently underscored that Israeli occupation forces have not only violated human values, but have also launched a brutal assault on Gaza.

He further highlighted that a significant majority of the victims of this occupation are innocent children, women, as well as medical and relief personnel.

During his speech at the Riyadh-hosted extraordinary summit, President Raisi stressed the importance of a ceasefire and the opening of the Rafah crossing without restrictions or conditions, calling for a historic decision towards the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

Similar speeches were made by a potpourri of Arab and Muslim leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit and Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha.

The extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit kick-started in Riyadh earlier today in response to the exceptional circumstances in the Gaza Strip.

It was decided to hold a joint Arab-Islamic summit, instead of two gatherings, following collaboration with the Arab League and the OIC.

