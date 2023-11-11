Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Pakistani PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar
Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Saturday.
Firm bilateral relations and ways of promoting them on all levels, along with latest regional and international developments, were discussed during the reception attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director Jamal Al-Thiab and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs in His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
