               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Pakistani PM


11/11/2023 3:07:12 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar

    Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Saturday.
    Firm bilateral relations and ways of promoting them on all levels, along with latest regional and international developments, were discussed during the reception attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director Jamal Al-Thiab and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs in His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
    hb


MENAFN11112023000071011013ID1107411769

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search