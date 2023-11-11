Kuwait Amir's Rep. Departs Saudi Arabia After Islamic-Arab Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah departed Saudi Arabia on Saturday after chairing the Kuwaiti delegation at the extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh. His Highness was seen off by head of the mission of honor accompanying His Highness, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan Bin Saad Bin Khaled Al-Saud. (end) hb

