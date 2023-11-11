Kuwait Amir's Rep. Returns Home After Islamic-Arab Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned home Saturday, after chairing Kuwait's delegation to the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh. (end) hb

