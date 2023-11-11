Kuwait Amir's Rep. Thanks Saudi Crown Prince For Warm Reception

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of thanks to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Mishal expressed great thanks and appreciation to Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for the warm reception and hospitality he and his accompanying delegation felt during the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit that stress deep-rooted, long-decade, historic relations between the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal highly extolled the Kingdom's efforts, which have confirmed its high-level status and outstanding role on international and regional levels amid difficult challenges affecting "our region".

His Highness the Crown Prince voiced hope that the decisions and recommendations issued by the summit would contribute to achieving the desired goals to enhance horizons of cooperation among the participating countries, and unify views on all international issues of common interest in a way that guarantees a better future "for our countries and fulfills the aspirations of our peoples."

His Highness Sheikh Mishal wished everlasting well-being and every success to Crown Prince Mohammad, and further prosperity and progress to the Kingdom, under the wise leadership of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz. (end)

hm







MENAFN11112023000071011013ID1107411763