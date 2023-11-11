Israeli Army Says 5 Soldiers Killed In Gaza Battles

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, November 11 (Petra) -- The Israeli army said Saturday that five of its soldiers were killed in the Gaza battles in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of soldiers killed since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza to 43.
It announced that six other soldiers, including two officers, were seriously injured in the Gaza battles, according to Israeli channel 12.
MENAFN11112023000117011021ID1107411762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.