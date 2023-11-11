Saudi Slams International Community For Condoning Israeli 'Collective Punishment' In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Al Saud said in Riyadh, "There is no way to achieve stability in the region except through peace, and this would be achieved by establishing the Palestinian state."Al Saud explained in a conference following the end of the Arab-Islamic Summit on Saturday that the joint summit sent a unified message of the necessity of stopping the war in the Gaza Strip, noting that the international community condones Israel's "collective punishment" in the besieged Gaza Strip."We cannot talk about any other future in Gaza currently, but we can only talk about an immediate ceasefire," he added.