Israeli Forces Gun Down, Kill Palestinian Civilian In Jenin In Occupied West Bank

Ramallah, November 11 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Saturday gunned down and killed a Palestinian civilian in the Arraba town in southern Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the Israeli occupation forces stormed Arraba, sparking clashes where Israeli forces shot Palestinian civilians and killed Wissam Hamran.

