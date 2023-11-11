Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Israel's 'Brutal' Attack On Gaza Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, November 11 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Saturday Israel's brutal attack on hospitals in Gaza, preventing sick and displaced Palestinians from accessing much-needed medical treatment.The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing the Israeli "stifling" siege on the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the dismemberment of the occupied territories and the paralysis of the movement of Palestinians in light of the daily escalation in the "bloody" occupation forces' incursions, arrests, and intimidation of defenceless civilians.The Ministry blamed the international community for failing to respond to the "violent and bloody" Israeli occupation's isolation of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.