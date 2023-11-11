King Returns To Jordan After Attending Arab-Islamic Summit On Gaza

Amman, November 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Saturday after attending the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza, held in Riyadh.According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II accompanied His Majesty on the visit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.