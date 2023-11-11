Gaza Health Officials Say Al Shifa Hospital Put Out Of Service Amid Israeli Army Siege

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra) -- Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Qudra Saturday painted a grim situation in and around the Al Shifa after Israeli bombardment left sounded and dead Palestinians at the gate of the hospital, noting that the hospital's last power generator stopped working.Qudra added, "We lost a baby out of 37 in incubators due to the lack of life support equipment," adding that the Israeli bombing put the hospital out of service.He stressed, "We are losing one wounded after another, and five wounded were recently martyred due to the lack of treatment. We are only trying to save what can be saved using primitive methods, while the Israeli occupation decided the fate of the citizens inside the Al Shifa complex."Today, we could not count the number of victims due to the interruption of communication and the Internet."The head of the surgery department at Al Rantisi Hospital for Children in Gaza, Muhammad Madi, said children in Gaza do not have access to health services, and there is no place to treat them now, adding that children affected the most by the Israeli war on the besieged enclave.Madi added, "We challenge the [Israeli] occupation to prove any presence of resistance fighters in the hospital," accusing Israel of waging a war against children and women.