Jordan Chairs Meeting Of Arab Clean Energy Initiative Committee

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 11 (Petra) -- Jordan chaired the first meeting of the Pan-Arab Clean Energy Initiative (PACE) Committee on Minerals used in clean energy technologies, which was held recently in the attendance of representatives of the Arab Organization for Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining, and nine committee member states.Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' Director of Planning and Institutional Development, Chairperson of the meeting, Shorouk Abdel Ghani, noted the initiative's importance in highlighting the Arab region's mining potential, which makes it a key player in meeting the future needs of minerals.She said Arab cooperation through the initiative plays a role in supporting the sector in line with global trends towards sustainability and enhancing the role of minerals in the energy transition.Abdul-Ghani said that, according to the International Energy Agency's report on the role of key minerals in clean energy transitions, demand for lithium ore will increase between 13 and 42 fold, graphite ore between 8 and 25, cobalt ore between 6 and 21. nickel between 6 to 19, and manganese between 3 to 8 times, and demand for rare earth elements will see a clear rise due to the importance of the metal in the manufacture of electric engines and generators, according to a ministry statement.She said demand on some metals used in solar and wind energy will soar due to their ability to transmit electricity, as in copper, which has been used for long in the manufacture of electric engines, wires and silicon, a semiconductor widely used in solar panels.The meeting tackled the initiative's objectives and proposed programs for implementation in the areas of identifying minerals used in clean energy technologies, building and qualifying Arab potentials and promoting mining investment opportunities.