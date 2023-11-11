Gaza Hospital Head Of Surgery Says Doctors Will Need Psychological Care

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra) -- The head of the surgery department at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Ahmed Abu Nada, said, "The situation is tragic in the hospital; dozens of children are at risk of death, electricity and water are cut off, and we have 600 patients."Abu Nada added, "We find ourselves forced to choose between one wounded person and the other judging on their injury. Our doctors will need psychological care after the end of the war due to the horror of what they saw. Sometimes, we are forced to leave some wounded to their fate."He explained, "What is happening is a disgrace to all international medical and health institutions. We hear the sounds of various weapons from inside the hospital's corridors. We have no communication and do not know what is going on outside. I also did not see any Red Cross vehicle near the hospital."