Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Exit After Defeat To England

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 8:06 PM

Last updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 8:24 PM

Pakistan bowed out of the ODI World Cup in India after a 93-run defeat to 2019 champions England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Satuday.

New Zealand wrapped up their place after Pakistan failed to overhaul them during their concluding group game against England.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, needed to beat England by 287 runs to squeeze into the semifinals at the Kiwis' expense on net run rate.

However, England batted first, closing off that avenue, and Pakistan's fate was then sealed when they were faced with the impossible task of scoring over 300 runs by the 40th ball of their reply to the champions' 337-9.

New Zealand will face undefeated hosts India in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday with Australia and South Africa clashing in Kolkata 24 hours later.

The Kiwis, runners-up at the last two World Cups, finished fourth in the 10-team table with 10 points after five wins and four losses.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets when they met in the group stage at Dharamsala.

Daryl Mitchell made 130 and Rachin Ravindra scored 75 in their team's total of 273 all out.

However, Virat Kohli's 95 saw India reach their target with two overs to spare.

South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs in their round-robin clash at Lucknow four weeks ago.

Quinton de Kock made 109 and Aiden Markram hit 56 as the Proteas piled up 311-7.

In reply, five-time champions Australia were shot out for just 177 with more than nine overs to spare.

Earlier, Ben Stokes scored 84 in what is likely to be his last one-day international as England made 337-9.

Stokes - dropped on 10 by Shaheen Shah Afridi off his own bowling - rode his luck during a 76-ball innings.

Joe Root added a 72-ball 60 after England won the toss and batted.

When Jos Buttler won the toss, it effectively left Pakistan out of the semi-final race as they needed to beat England by 287 runs had they batted first to go ahead of New Zealand in the standings on net run-rate.

Stokes and Root built on a solid opening stand of 82 between Jonny Bairstow (59) and Dawid Malan (31), taking full advantage of a slow Eden Gardens pitch and some wayward bowling.

Bairstow hit seven boundaries and a six in his 61-ball knock -- his second fifty in an otherwise lacklustre performance in the tournament.

Malan was the first to go, miscuing a reverse sweep off spinner Iftikhar Ahmed while Bairstow was caught in the covers off Haris Rauf, Pakistan's best bowler with 3-64.

Once Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for the World Cup, got a life he continued to bat like he did during his century against the Netherlands in Pune three days ago, cracking 11 boundaries and two sixes.

He was finally yorked by Shaheen in the 41st over.

Root hit four boundaries in his third half century of the World Cup before he was caught off a leading edge against Shaheen who finished with 2-72.

Harry Brook made 30, with two sixes and as many fours, and Buttler hit 27 with a six and three boundaries as the pair added a quick 45 with England scoring 97 runs in the last ten overs.

ALSO READ:

ICC World Cup: Underdogs Netherlands to face off against giants India

Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension: Sports minister

Cricket World Cup 2023: MCC backs umpires decision in Mathews 'time-out' controversy

Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch performances can boost morale of associate teams, says Rahul Dravid