Bollywood Stars Invited To Park Yachts In Sri Lanka

Bollywood stars have been invited to park their yachts in Sri Lanka and experience what the country has on offer, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said.
The Minister said that among the attractions on offer are over 100 shipwrecks around the island.
Speaking at an event in London, the Tourism Minister said that Sri Lanka is no longer a cheap tourist destination.
He said that Sri Lanka is to import more hot air balloons, get more yachts, have a skydiving school and create more facilities to boost high-end tourism in the country. (Colombo Gazette)
