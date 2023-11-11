Consumers Are Still Buying Food Which Makes Them Sick. How Come?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is known around the world for its cheese, but what is not widely known is that people have died because of it. In 1987, 18 people lost their lives owing to an outbreak of listeriosis in canton Vaud caused by eating Mont-d'Or vacherin cheese made from raw milk. In 2005, two people died in canton Neuchâtel as a result of consuming a locally made Tomme cheese, also due to listeriosis. Two women suffered a miscarriage as a result of this outbreak. Listeriosis also claimed ten lives between 2018 and 2020 resulting from the consumption of contaminated brie manufactured by a firm in canton Schwyz.

External Content

Listeria is the bane of the food industry because the bacteria is resistant to freezing, heat and salt. Refrigerated foods with a long shelf life are most at risk as are raw meat and dairy products. Listeriosis is a relatively rare disease (with 0.1 to ten cases per million people per year depending on region) but a potentially deadly one, with a case fatality rate of 20%-30%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).