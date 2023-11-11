Karnataka Govt Unveils Revised EV Policy To Attract Rs 50,000 Crore Investments

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (KNN)

The Karnataka government on Friday unveiled a revised draft EV policy (2023-28), which aims to attract Rs 50,000 crore investments in state.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development said,“ This proposed policy aims to transform Karnataka into a pioneering force in the field of electric mobility, embracing sustainable practices and equitable growth while fostering innovation and creating a robust ecosystem for EVs throughout the State.”

The Minister said the government would soon convene a joint meeting of the Ministers of finance, energy, transport, and urban development to iron out common issues before launching the final E-mobility policy.

Responding to EV industry recommendations, Patil said that the government would develop model EV cities across the State to promote EV adoption. These model cities would be developed in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Mysuru among others.

The State was in discussion with the National Highway Authority of India to set up electric vehicle charging stations on either side of the highway at ten major toll booths along the national highway between Bengaluru and Pune, he further said.

(KNN Bureau)