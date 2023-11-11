GWM: A Year-Long Streak Of Ten Consecutive Months Of Sales Growth

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – On November 6th, GWM released its production and sales data for October 2023. In October, GWM sold an impressive 131,308 new vehicles, marking a substantial year-over-year growth of 31.04%. Over the first ten months of the year, GWM maintained its impressive growth streak, accumulating total sales of 995,353 vehicles, signifying a 10.29% year-over-year increase. Simultaneously, in the first ten months of 2023, overseas sales reached 247,046 units, marking an 86.03% year-over-year growth, while GWM's new energy vehicle sales reached 200,897 units, an extraordinary 86.24% increase from the previous year.







October was a pivotal month for GWM as it witnessed record-high monthly sales of both the overseas markets and the new energy. GWM's overseas sales soared to 35,350 units, representing a remarkable year-over-year growth of 67.92%. New energy vehicles, including commercial models, saw an exceptional surge in sales, reaching 30,551 units, reflecting a remarkable 178.90% year-over-year increase and a substantial 39.50% increase month-over-month.

GWM's new energy development strategy has been a driving force behind these remarkable figures, consistently leading in technology to promote high-quality growth. The recent GWM Investors Day showcased GWM's commitment to cutting-edge technology, including projects like Hydrogen Power and new energy vehicle production facilities, underscoring the company's robust research and development capabilities.

Moreover, GWM's commitment to eco-friendly expansion aligns with the global shift toward greener transportation. Notable achievements in this direction include the European Green NCAP five-star certification and the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award earned by the ORA 03, validating GWM's international recognition for its eco-friendly vehicle production capabilities and dedication to environmental protection.

GWM's local production achievement in Ecuador with GWM POER, and the first assembly ceremony for the GWM POER CKD project at the CIAUTO factory in Ecuador, are noteworthy developments. News of market expansions in countries such as Mexico and Uzbekistan highlights GWM's proactive approach to exploring international markets with intelligent, green, and forward-looking products, ensuring an exceptional mobility experience for global customers. An outstanding highlight from November 5th to 10th was the unveiling of a liquid hydrogen heavy-duty truck at the 6th China International Import Expo, a testament to GWM's achievements in hydrogen technology.

In conclusion, GWM remains dedicated to its strategic development, focusing on the ecological expansion of its brand. With the collaboration of global dealer partners and customers, the company aims to create a greener, smarter, and more comfortable future of mobility. GWM's sights are set on achieving new heights in its ongoing journey of growth and innovation, ensuring a sustainable and brilliant future for the brand.