Dezhou Canal Marathon 2023: 32 Wheelchair“Runners” Fulfill Marathon Dreams With Their Hands

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





At 9 a.m. on November 5th, the 2023 Dezhou Canal Marathon started with a gunshot. With the theme of“Great Dezhou State, Lucky River,” this edition of the event featured two categories: half-marathon and mini-marathon. A total of 8,000 participants from both within and outside the province took their strides and galloped on the racecourse. Among the crowd of runners, there was a special group of people who propelled their wheelchairs with their hands, pursuing their dreams to the finish line. This wheelchair running team, consisting of 32 disabled individuals, fulfilled their marathon dreams with their hands.







In the 6-kilometer mini-marathon category, wheelchair runner Lv Zuoliang crossed the finish line first, with a time of 50 minutes. It was Lv Zuoliang's second time participating in a marathon event. Although he was the first wheelchair athlete to reach the finish line, he wasn't entirely satisfied with his performance.“Maybe it was because of the rain; otherwise, I could have been faster,” Lv Zuoliang told reporters.

Several years ago, due to an accident during military training, Lv Zuoliang, who had a strong passion for sports, found himself confined to a wheelchair. However, his love for sports did not diminish. He started to move around at home, equipped himself with exercise equipment, and in preparation for this marathon, he trained for several days, persistently propelling his wheelchair for 5 kilometers each day.“Marathons are challenges that test our self-improvement. By participating in marathons as a person with disabilities, I hope to encourage more disabled individuals to step out of their homes, challenge themselves, realize their self-worth, and attract greater attention from society towards the disabled community,” expressed Lv Zuoliang.







It is understood that the 32 disabled participants in this race were organized by the Dezhou Disabled Volunteers Association. The participants came from Beijing, Hebei, Yantai, Liaocheng, and other places. The Dezhou Disabled Volunteers Association is a social organization established under the care and support of the Dezhou Disabled Federation in 2021. It currently has more than 300 members and 50 member units.

Tian Yuan, the President of the Dezhou Disabled Volunteers Association, stated that the association will continue to fulfill its duties and provide better and faster services to more disabled individuals in the urban areas of Dezhou and social service venues.