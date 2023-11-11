The Largest Grid-Connected Energy Storage Station In The Country Commences Operation

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) – Annual Absorption of 180.6 Million Kilowatt-hours of New Energy Electricity, Achieving 180,000 Tons of Carbon Reduction

On October 31st, the second phase of the Qingyun Energy Storage Power Station project, owned by China Three Gorges Corporation, commenced full commercial operation. Verified by the authoritative institution of the Qingyun County Power Supply Company under State Grid, this energy storage project, consisting of 92 storage units, is currently the largest grid-connected shared energy storage power station in China.







“The grid-connected shared energy storage power station is designed to provide electricity to the grid during critical moments, effectively enhancing the load adjustment capability of the local power grid. For example, the energy storage power station releases electricity to supplement the grid load during peak electricity consumption periods, and stores surplus power generated by wind and solar energy during low electricity demand periods, thereby maximizing the utilization of electric energy,” said Liu Jinguo, Director of the Development and Construction Department of the Qingyun County Power Supply Company under State Grid.

In 2021, the Qingyun Energy Storage Power Station project settled in Qingyun County and was one of the first seven provincial-level energy storage demonstration projects. The project, with a total investment of 1.1 billion yuan from China Three Gorges Corporation, has a total capacity of 301 megawatts/602 megawatt-hours and one supporting 220-kilovolt booster station.

The project is divided into two phases, with the first phase consisting of 32 storage units, which were put into operation at the end of 2021, and the second phase consisting of 60 storage units. Luo Fei, the project leader of the Qingyun Energy Storage Power Station project under China Three Gorges Corporation, stated that after reaching full production capacity, the station can absorb 180.6 million kilowatt-hours of new energy annually, which is equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 180,000 tons and replacing 73,000 tons of standard coal. It can also significantly enhance the load adjustment capability of the Qingyun County Power Supply Company under State Grid, and help Qingyun County become the first county in Shandong Province to establish a“pure green power grid” at the county level.

Qingyun County is located near the Bohai Sea, with abundant wind energy resources. The rapid growth of new energy installed capacity in the region has allowed it to be selected as one of the top 100 counties for green development in China for four consecutive years, providing favorable conditions for project development. However, wind and solar power generation often rely on natural conditions, making their output unstable. When wind is weak and sunlight is scarce, the power generation capacity cannot meet the electricity demand, while during periods of strong wind and ample sunlight, the generated power cannot be fully utilized. The Qingyun Energy Storage Power Station project aims to store excess wind and solar energy.

As a drone flew over the project site, the reporter could see from the footage that the 73 energy storage power station project featured 92 storage units arranged in a square formation, resembling shipping containers.

“The reason they are called 'power banks' is because they are similar to portable power banks. During periods of low electricity demand and sufficient solar and wind energy, excess electricity is stored. During periods of peak electricity demand, the stored electricity is released to supplement the grid, effectively relieving the peak load impact of thermal power units, promoting the absorption of renewable energy, delaying the need for grid upgrades and capacity expansion, optimizing the load adjustment capability of the power grid, and contributing to the stable operation of the power system,” said Luo Fei. After being put into operation, each charging cycle can store approximately 600,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, which can meet the monthly electricity demand of about 6,000 households.

With the completion and operation of the second phase of the project, Qingyun County has once again achieved remarkable results in green electricity generation: in 2022, wind and solar power generation in the entire county reached 1.14 billion kilowatt-hours, 1.2 times the county's total social electricity consumption, making it the only county in the province where renewable energy generation exceeds the total social electricity consumption. Currently, Qingyun County has even greater goals, with a focus on building the Zhongqing New Energy Green Near-Zero Carbon Industrial Park, achieving 100% green electricity supply in the park, and assisting park enterprises in applying for national-level green factories.