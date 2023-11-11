QNB Hosts Session On 'Navigating A High-Interest Rate Environment'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, organised a special event for its customers under the theme of "Navigating a high-interest rate environment."

The event, organised by QNB Group Asset Management Department provided a unique platform for the exchange of insights on a number of topics on today's major banking investment challenges and opportunities, while further strengthening relationships with customers.

The exclusive gathering brought together a number of high calibre speakers form QNB who shared their insights on asset allocation strategies and crucial investment themes for both short and long-term strategies, while offering to attendees networking and communications opportunities.

Additionally, the bank hosted an interactive panel discussion on“Spotting investment opportunities in emerging themes and geographies for the next decade” to explore diverse perspectives on future investment opportunities.

The event reflects QNB's commitment to long-term investing, emphasising the role, it plays as a partner to access, allocate, and manage customers' funds.

QNB Asset Management prides itself as a leading provider of innovative investment solutions while it continues to leverage its competitive edge of proven capabilities in tailored solutions aimed at optimising investments, mitigating risks, and strategically diversifying portfolios to achieve long-term financial goals.

