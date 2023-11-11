Al Faleh Educational Holding Conducts Annual General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Faleh Educational Holding recently held its Annual General Assembly Meeting virtually, chaired by its chairperson and founder Sheikha Dr Aisha bint Faleh al-Thani, and attended by the Board members and company's CEO, Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani.

Addressing the company's shareholders, Sheikha Dr Aisha said,“The company's financial results for the year 2023 reflect its commitment to maximising positive and added value for shareholders.

“Financial results for the year ended August 31, 2023 showed that the company achieved profits amounting to QR12 with earnings per share (EPS) at QR0.050, compared to the profits achieved during the previous year 2022, which amounted to QR9, with earnings per share (EPS) of QR0.040, achieving a growth rate of 25% compared to the previous year.”

The company successfully added five new university degree programmes to the portfolio, which were approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar.

These programmes include MA (Hons) Politics and International Relations; BSc Computing Science; Master of Public Health; MSc Global Business Communications, and MSc Global Energy Transition Systems and Technologies.

During the year, Doha Academy achieved remarkable progress in being accepted into membership and recognised as a group of fully accredited schools with immediate effect. This follows the schools' success in obtaining NEASC earlier in 2022 after receiving 'QNSA', Qatar National School Accreditation.

Achieving full international accreditation follows an intensive 14-month period of significant investment in all aspects of the school's operational and strategic activities.

Expansion plans are currently being considered, including the opening of a new postgraduate education centre in the UK in August 2024. It will offer Executive Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Finance degrees to the international student base in London as well as business leaders and managers seeking to develop their leadership skills.

The programmes are scheduled to begin in September 2024. On the international side too, the company is also in talks to open a renowned British school in Qatar.

Sheikha Dr Aisha said,“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, I extend my thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for the interest and care given to the education sector and for the continued support.”

