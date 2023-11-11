Rajasthan Minor Rape Case Sparks Massive Protest In Dausa, Accused Arrested | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, said police, adding that the accused has been identified as Bhupendra. Dausa SP Vandita Rana informed that the estimated age of the victim is around four to five years.

The incident took place in the Lalsot area when accused sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh lured the victim to his room in the afternoon and raped her, ASP Ramchandra Singh Nehra said accused sub-inspector has been arrested and is being interrogated in the case, police said.

Rajasthan Minor Rape Case: Here's a 10-point guide on this big story1) The incident sparked public outrage, earlier, with visuals from Dausa showing a large number of locals surrounding the Rahuwas police station in the Lalsot area and staging a demonstration.2) Amid the protest outside the police station in the Lalsot area, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena reached the spot even as hundreds of locals raised slogans against the Ashok Gehlot government and the state police.3) The state police, which has turned autocratic under the Gehlot government, are not even desisting from committing such crimes ahead of the elections,\" Meena posted from his official X handle.4) Taking cognizance of the arrest of a police officer for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dausa, the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo said a notice was being issued to the Rajasthan government in the matter.5)“We are taking action as per the preliminary information that we have received about the incident. It is also important to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her kin in light of this incident,” the NCPCR chairman said.

6) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, ASP Dausa said that a case has been registered as per the complaint received and an investigation officer has been appointed into the matter.

7)“The probe is being done...accused will be arrested today, he was suspended yesterday...he will be arrested under IPC 376, POSCO act and Section 3 of SC/ST act,” the ASP said.

8) Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, says, \"...Harassment of women anywhere is shameful... See in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh... But they raise the issue of Rajasthan...Investigation is done in Rajasthan quickly against criminals...\"9) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also condemned the Rajasthan minor rape case. \"It's saddening and scornful...It is the biggest example of the way law and order is functioning there...Why is (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi who says 'mai ladki hu, ladh sakti hu' is silent on this issue?\"10)“It's happening in Rajasthan daily. Sexual harassment against 35,000 women took place in Rajasthan, and this environment has been created in which Rajasthan Congress MLA's PAs and family members of MLAs and ministers are involved, what would the people see?\" said BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

(With inputs from agencies)

