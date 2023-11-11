Diwali 2023: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna And Preity Zinta Attend UK PM Rishi Sunak's Celebration In London

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed members of the Hindu community to his official residence, 10 Downing Street, ahead of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. On its official social media account, the UK Prime Minister's office posted snippets of the celebration. Pictures have been circulating where Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty are seen lighting traditional lamps or diyas, amid a large crowd gathered to celebrate the festival. What grabbed the fan's attention was Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Preity Zinta's presence.



Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Preity Zinta were among those in attendance from Bollywood. A picture that has become popular on the internet shows Akshay, Twinkle, and Preity engaged in conversation with Rishi Sunak. Akshay looks cheerful in a white kurta, while Twinkle matches him in a white and golden outfit. Preity dresses for the occasion in a black traditional suit, accented with a bindi. Rishi Sunak looks dapper in a black suit.

The post

Rishi Sunak took to his X handle and shared pictures from the celebration. He wrote, "Tonight Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of #Diwali – a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness. Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating from this weekend!"

Why Diwali in London?

In August 2022, Akshay Kumar revealed that his wife Twinkle Khanna will be pursuing her master's degree in fiction writing from a university in London.

Preity Zinta is married to UK-based businessman Gene Goodenough and has children, Jai and Gia with him.

